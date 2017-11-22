Labour MPs Reveal Alleged Budget Jibe By Tory Whip Who Said Jeremy Corbyn 'Should Be In Care'

A Tory whip is facing a furious backlash after he allegedly said Jeremy Corbyn ‘should be in care’ during a debate on the budget.

Labour MPs lodged formal complaints and branded the jibe - which they say was made by Andrew Griffiths as Corbyn criticised the government’s failure to mention social care in its economic plans - ‘disgraceful’.

Sources said the heckler made an “ageist” joke along the lines of “you should be in a care home”, to which a visibly angry Corbyn responded: “I hope the honourable member begins to understand what it’s like to wait for social care, stuck in a hospital bed, while other people have to give up their work to care for them.

“The uncaring, uncouth attitude of certain members opposite should be called out.”