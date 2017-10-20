Jeremy Corbyn Has 'Very Strong Prospect' Of Winning The Next Election, Admits Lord Mandelson

Jeremy Corbyn has a “very strong” prospect of winning the next general election, Lord Mandelson has conceded.

The former Labour cabinet minister has previously been extremely critical of Corbyn and his electoral

Before the election he famously said he worked “every single day” to try and remove Corbyn from the leadership of the party.

But speaking to BBC Radio 4′s Today programme on Friday, Lord Mandelson said some Tory MPs now believed they faced “annihilation” at the hands of Labour.

“I’m not a Corbynista. I am New Labour to my core because I believe in both social justice and economic efficiency,” he said.

“But he is the leader, the Tories are giving him and the Labour party victory on a plate at the next election, it seems to me but what sort of victory he gets depends on him and what he does now.”