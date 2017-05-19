Hollywood actor Danny DeVito has publicly backed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, urging people in the UK to vote for him.
DeVito tweeted: “UK. You’ve got the guy. Register by May 22nd. Vote for Jeremy Corbyn… show us how it’s done!”
DeVito also used the hashtag #grime4Corbyn – a reference to the UK grime artists including Stormzy, AJ Tracey, Novelist and Akala, who are also supporting him.
It’s not the first time Devito has voiced his support for Corbyn. Last year he described himself as a “big-time” backer as he spoke at an event for The Motion Picture Television Fund in Los Angeles.
The actor, who played Penguin in Batman Returns, said he believed Corbyn would make a “great PM” and do a better job than David Cameron, who at the time was facing intense pressure to detail his financial affairs since the Panama Papers leaks.
DeVito said: “I like the idea of people telling the truth. I like them to get to the bottom of things. In our government we have a lot of subterfuge.
“Now we’ve got the Panama thing. What is it? Why doesn’t anybody want to pay taxes and just fix the country and make everybody have a good life? It’s really crazy.
“I think he (Corbyn) would make a great PM. Way better than Cameron.”
DeVito, whose acting career has spanned five decades and has included starring roles in One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Twins, LA Confidential and the classic TV series Taxi, also criticised former prime minister Tony Blair.
“Look at your history, for crying out loud,” he said. “A little sketchy guy hanging out with George Bush. What was his name? Blair.”