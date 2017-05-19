Hollywood actor Danny DeVito has publicly backed Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, urging people in the UK to vote for him.

DeVito tweeted: “UK. You’ve got the guy. Register by May 22nd. Vote for Jeremy Corbyn… show us how it’s done!”

DeVito also used the hashtag #grime4Corbyn – a reference to the UK grime artists including Stormzy, AJ Tracey, Novelist and Akala, who are also supporting him.