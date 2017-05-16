Having won the backing of a Grime MC, Jeremy Corbyn has now struck a chord with a reggae singer who hailed the Labour leader’s “good vibe” after he posed for a picture with him while ignoring “the sweet aroma of my spliff”.

Whilst Theresa May has been accused of avoiding the general public, Corbyn, it seems, has gone street-level to secure support, and has swapped baby-kissing for the reach of Snapchat.

Recently he let JME takeover his account.