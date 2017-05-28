Jeremy Corbyn 'Project' To Continue Even If Election Is Lost, Says Labour Election Chief

The Jeremy Corbyn “project” will continue even if Labour loses the election, the party’s campaign chief has said.

Speaking ahead of the Labour leader addressing a general election rally in Glasgow, Ian Lavery suggested it was “only the beginning” of “changing politics in Britain”.

Sky News later reported the MP for Wansbeck in the North East of England, who is a shadow minister and is organising Labour’s General Election campaign, was referring to Corbyn’s “transformative” policies.

Corbyn is standing on a distinctly left-wing ticket that includes higher taxes on the wealthy and re-nationalising industries, including the railways.