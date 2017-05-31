BBC Election Debate 2017: Jeremy Corbyn Confirms He Will Take Part As He Challenges Theresa May To Head-To-Head

Jeremy Corbyn has confirmed he will take part in tonight’s BBC debate as he renewed calls for Theresa May to face him head-to-head.

The Labour leader urged the Prime Minister to ‘come and have a chat’ and answer his questions face-to-face.

He told activists in Reading: “There is a debate in Cambridge tonight I invite her to go to Cambridge debate her record. And let the public make up their mind.”

In an official statement, he added: “I will be taking part in tonight’s debate because I believe we must give people the chance to hear and engage with the leaders of the main parties before they vote.

“I have never been afraid of a debate in my life. Labour’s campaign has been about taking our polices to people across the country and listening to the concerns of voters.

“The Tories have been conducting a stage-managed arms-length campaign and have treated the public with contempt. Refusing to join me in Cambridge tonight would be another sign of Theresa May’s weakness, not strength.”