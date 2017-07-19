Theresa May was ridiculed by Jeremy Corbyn in Prime Minister’s Question Time as she forgot that Labour introduced the national minimum wage – and she voted against it.

The Prime Minister was on the defensive as the Labour leader hammered home calls for an end to the 1% pay cap on public sector workers.

Corbyn had raised the case of ‘Sarah’, a nurse who is among millions who haven’t had a pay rise for five years.

May hit back: “We created the National Living Wage, that was the biggest pay increase for people on lowest incomes ever.

“When did the Labour party introduce the national living wage? Never! That was a Conservative government and a Conservative record.”