Jeremy Corbyn has accused Theresa May of acting with “silence and subservience” towards Donald Trump, after the US president pulled the United States out of the international Paris climate change agreement.
The Labour leader this morning said Trump’s actions were “reckless and dangerous”.
May said she expressed her disappointment in a phone call with Trump.
Speaking this morning, Corbyn said the prime minister had not gone far enough in denouncing Trump.
“The commitments made in Paris are vital to stop the world reaching the point of no return on climate change, and there can be no question of watering them down,” he said.
“The Paris deal should not be up for renegotiation. The other three European members of the G7, France, Germany and Italy, have written to Donald Trump to make this clear.
“So why does Theresa May not have her name on this joint statement?
“Given the chance to present a united front with our international partners, she has instead opted for silence and subservience to Donald Trump. It is a dereliction of her duty both to our country and to our planet. That is not the type of leadership Britain needs to negotiate Brexit.”
Only Syria and Nicaragua did not sign up to the Paris deal - which commits countries to keep temperatures rises “well below” 2C.
Justifying his decision, Trump said the agreement “punishes the United States”.