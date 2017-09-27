'A Home Is A Human Right' : Labour Activist Hits Out As Homelessness Rockets In The UK

A Labour activist delivered an emotional speech on homelessness after encountering a growing number of rough sleepers.

Jessie Jacobs told the party’s conference “a home is a human right” but homelessness had doubled under the Conservatives and she feared it would explode as Universal Credit was rolled out.

It comes after Jeremy Corbyn made housing a central plank of his keynote speech at the annual event in Brighton, where homelessness has hit a record high.

Jacobs attacked the Government’s “shameful” record and said: “When I arrived on Friday I ran out of spare change as I tried to give at least something to the many, many homeless people that I met.

“Then yesterday, I got more coins and gave out more change, but it wasn’t enough and of course it can’t ever be enough because one person giving out change is not what is needed.