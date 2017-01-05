A mum has been praised for sharing a photo of her “loose mummy skin” on Instagram.

Jessie James Decker, 28, an American singer/songwriter and reality TV star, is mum to one-year-old Eric Jr. and two-year-old Vivianne Rose with her husband Eric Decker.

Commenters called the beach shot “empowering” and praised her for being “real”.

“I love how you’re not afraid to show your mummy skin Jessie,” one mum wrote. “You’re one of the most genuine celebrities out there and that’s one of the reasons I admire you so much. Keep rockin’ it you look amazing.”

Another mum commented: “Love that you’re showing off the extra belly skin from carrying such big babies. My big bubby was 10lb 1oz and my belly looks the same.

“I’m somewhat self conscious of it, but I love that you own it and you own your happiness. Thanks for all the inspiration, Jessie.”

Many mums said Decker’s figure looked “incredible” for having had two children and they were envious she didn’t have much “loose skin”.

“Well done for showing women have nothing to hide,” another mum wrote. “But I have to say, I wish my loose skin looked as great as that. That’s what I looked like before having kids! Haha.”

Decker has shared body positive posts on Instagram before. Shortly after the birth of her second child, she shared a photo of her stomach and caesarean scar to encourage women not to feel the pressure to bounce back after birth.

“I appreciate all of the sweet comments about how tiny I look after baby, but I don’t want to mislead any mummies who just had babies and are stressing,” Decker wrote in 2015.

“I take occasional walks but haven’t done anything yet to try and lose weight and am in no rush. My tummy is still swollen and you can see my c-section scar.

“So no rushing and no stressing about losing weight. Never be hard on yourself.”

