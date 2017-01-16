All Sections
    16/01/2017 14:55 GMT

    Little Mix Singer Jesy Nelson Debuts New Red Hair

    Plus, her hairdresser reveals how Nelson gets her hair "so damn shiny".

    Jesy Nelson has shown off a new hairdo of fiery red locks.

    The Little Mix singer took to Instagram and Snapchat on Sunday 15 January to share photos of her new look with a #gingerspice nod to Geri Horner.

    Nelson also thanked Headmaster salons and her hair stylist Siobhan Jones “for always making my hair and colour feel so fabulous”.

    Jones shared Nelson’s post on Instagram, commenting: “Doesn’t she look fab,” and revealing that she used L’Oréal Professional colour and Smartbond products to make Nelson’s mane “look so damn shiny”.

