Jesy Nelson has shown off a new hairdo of fiery red locks.
The Little Mix singer took to Instagram and Snapchat on Sunday 15 January to share photos of her new look with a #gingerspice nod to Geri Horner.
Nelson also thanked Headmaster salons and her hair stylist Siobhan Jones “for always making my hair and colour feel so fabulous”.
Jones shared Nelson’s post on Instagram, commenting: “Doesn’t she look fab,” and revealing that she used L’Oréal Professional colour and Smartbond products to make Nelson’s mane “look so damn shiny”.
