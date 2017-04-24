Jimmy Choo Puts Itself Up For Sale

Jimmy Choo is up for sale, the luxury shoe company has announced.

The much-loved fashion brand is seeking potential offers and exploring options for the company’s future.

With backing from the brand’s main stakeholder, JAB Luxury GmbH, the company said in a statement:

“The Board of Jimmy Choo announces today that it has decided to conduct a review of the various strategic options open to the Company to maximise value for its shareholders and it is seeking offers for the Company.”

JAB Luxury said there was “no certainty that a sale of all or any of JAB Luxury’s shareholding in Jimmy Choo will take place, nor as to the terms on which any such transaction may take place”.

The company currently has more than 150 stores worldwide and as well as shoes it sells a range of other luxury accessories, including handbags, scarves, sunglasses, eyewear, belts and fragrance.