People are claiming to be burning J.K. Rowling’s books in anger at her politics, as she condemns Donald Trump.

And the Harry Potter author is responding by not caring.

She has spent recent days tweeting in response to fans who say her politics are making them burn her works.

When one Trump fan said they would do just that, Rowling tweeted: “Well the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter.”