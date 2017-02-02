People are claiming to be burning J.K. Rowling’s books in anger at her politics, as she condemns Donald Trump.
And the Harry Potter author is responding by not caring.
She has spent recent days tweeting in response to fans who say her politics are making them burn her works.
When one Trump fan said they would do just that, Rowling tweeted: “Well the fumes from the DVDs might be toxic and I’ve still got your money, so by all means borrow my lighter.”
As Tweeters showed their support by retweeting this 145,000 times, Rowling continued to answer those who said they were no longer fans and would destroy her work to prove it.
Someone claimed the first Harry Potter book was the first book they ever read but said they had burned all their Harry Potter books.
“I’m upset it has to be that way. You embarrassed me, disgusted me and I will never read your work again.”
Rowling replied: “You can lead a girl to books about the rise and fall of an autocrat but you still can’t make her think.”
One person said she would buy two copies for every one burned and donate one to an interested reader.
Prompting Rowling to say she had a business model in mind to profit from the era of people burning her books.
This is not the first time people have felt compelled to destroy Harry Potter books.
The series has rattled preachers, priests and religious fundamentalists for years because they feel the books encourage witchcraft, which led to organised book burnings.
She thanked fans for backing her, which, she said, outnumbered people sending her nasty messages.
“I’m off now to produce more kindling,” she said.