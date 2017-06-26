J.K. Rowling Sends Message To 'Harry Potter' Fans On 20th Anniversary Of 'Philosopher's Stone' Release

J.K. Rowling has thanked her army of fans as she celebrated the 20th anniversary of the first Harry Potter book being released.

Monday (26 June) marks 20 years to the day that ‘Harry Potter And The Philosopher’s Stone’ first hit book shelves, and introduced bookworms to the wizarding world of Hogwarts.

The hashtag #HarryPotter20 soon began trending on Twitter, with many fans sharing their fondest memories the characters, prompting J.K. to acknowledge the milestone.

20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It's been wonderful. Thank you.#HarryPotter20 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 26, 2017

She wrote: “20 years ago today a world that I had lived in alone was suddenly open to others. It’s been wonderful. Thank you.”

Thank you for all the adventure, magic, friendship and most importantly, for being such a huge part of my childhood.💗✨#HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/ZFHpI8Tx5q — happy birthday ari (@ddloveatic) June 26, 2017

Happy #HarryPotter20 to the character that taught me it was strong to be intelligent, curious and emotional pic.twitter.com/K8NkiXlS5J — Séan Richardson (@Southldntabby) June 26, 2017

Thank you for the magic. Thank you for the dreams. Thank you for adventure. Thank you for the friendships. Just thank you. #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/b2HaqjsPZK — helena ⋆ . ✵ * (@doctoorwho) June 26, 2017

#HarryPotter20

The teens who lightened up our childhood😁 pic.twitter.com/ci33jLI0Wb — Rebecca Pick (@Becky_1001) June 26, 2017

Over the years we've read so many books and loved so many characters but there will never be anything like Harry Potter.#HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/ldHxMPdOWm — Harry Potter Facts (@TheHPFacts) June 26, 2017

20 years ago: The Muggle world got a little more "magical" #HarryPotter20 pic.twitter.com/QLd657Un2E — Jake Martin (@jakenews980) June 26, 2017

Six other ‘Harry Potter’ books were subsequently published, with the series ending with ‘Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows’ in 2007.

The works were also turned into eight blockbuster films, making names of then-child actors Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

The Harry Potter universe lives on to this day with West End stage show ‘Harry Potter And The Cursed Child’, which is set 19 years after the last book.

Prequel series ‘Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them’ also hit cinemas last year, with a further four films planned.

'Harry Potter': Where Are They Now?