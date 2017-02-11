JK Rowling and Piers Morgan engaged in a furious exchange on Twitter on Saturday after the Harry Potter author confessed she enjoyed watching the broadcaster being told to “f*ck off” on American television.
Rowling joined thousands on Twitter in delighting at comedian Jim Jefferies’ jibe at Morgan on ‘Real Time with Bill Maher’ on Friday night.
But it wasn’t long before Morgan spotted Rowling’s tweet, firing back his own retort.
To which Rowling suggested the broadcaster might have some hidden magical powers of his own.
The back and forth continued - and quickly became quite a bit more serious.
Then Rowling re-tweeted this:
Watch the clip from last night’s ‘Real Talk’, below.