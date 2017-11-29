The husband of the British MP murdered by a right-wing extremist has condemned Donald Trump for being a “purveyor of hate” after the US President shared anti-Muslim tweets from a notorious far-right group.

Brendan Cox, the widow of Jo Cox, joined the chorus of disapproval after Trump retweeted three inflammatory anti-Islam videos spread by Britain First figurehead Jayda Fransen.

The Labour MP was stabbed to death last year by Thomas Mair, who was heard to shout ‘Britain first’ while he attacked her.

Brendan Cox told the BBC: “If you look at Trump this isn’t a mistake, this is a strategy. He consistently does this.

“He’s retweeted people on the far-right in the US, he’s shared anti-Semitic memes in the past and his whole campaign was based on calling Mexicans rapists and saying he’d ban Muslims from the country.

“I think we have to recognise now that this is a president who is a purveyor of hate.”