Jo Johnson has been moved from his job as universities minister following a row over the appointment of Toby Young to the new universities regulator.

Theresa May’s decision to appoint Jo Johnson as a transport minister also sets up a potential conflict between him and his brother, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, over the expansion of Heathrow.

Young, a journalist who has also set up free schools, early this morning announced he would not take up a position at the Office for Students amid a backlash over past comments about women, LGBT people and the disabled.

Despite his resignation, Jo Johnson continued to defend Young shortly before he was reshuffled by the prime minister on Tuesday afternoon.