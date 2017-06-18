Jo Swinson Will Not Stand As Lib Dem Leader, Even Though Most Men Would 'In A Shot'

Liberal Democrat MP Jo Swinson will not stand as leader of the party after Tim Farron resigned, even though she thinks most men in her position would “in a shot”.

Swinson, who was equalities minister in the coalition with the Tories and was re-elected as an MP in the recent election, was seen as one of the frontrunners to take the helm along with ex-ministers Vince Cable, Ed Davey and Norman Lamb.

Swinson said being leader of a political party “should not be done simply to achieve status, to make a point, or to please others”, and instead would be running for the deputy leadership.

In a striking paragraph, Swinson, 37, argued that as a feminist she questioned “what a bloke in my position would do”, and thought the answer was “obvious”: “Most blokes in my shoes would run for leader like a shot.”

But her conclusion appears to be: “Just because a man would do it, doesn’t make it the right thing to do.”

On the Lib Dem Voice blog, she wrote: