Joanne Clifton’s first post-‘Strictly Come Dancing’ gig has been announced, and she’s coming to a town near you later this year.

The reigning champion stepped down from the show on Wednesday (21 June), six months after she and Ore Oduba were crowned the winning couple in last year’s ‘Strictly’ final.

It’s now been revealed that she’s bagged the lead role of Alex Owens in a new stage production of ‘Flashdance’, which will tour the UK later this year.

Joanne Clifton

Joanne announced the news in a short video uploaded to her Twitter page, in which she recreated the most iconic scene of the classic 1980s film.

Excited about my next project! ....What a feeling ! @FlashdanceUK 😜😜😜😜 pic.twitter.com/9fc8Dl7K2p — joanne k clifton (@joanneclifton) June 22, 2017

Joanne previously said, of her decision to quit the BBC ballroom show: “Being part of the ‘Strictly’ experience has been one of the best things that has ever happened to me and I will miss the show so much.

“It’s been a tough decision but I am looking forward to facing new challenges and focusing on my musical theatre career.”

She’s since been retweeting excited messages of congratulations from fans on social media, including one who pointed out that this won’t be her first time paying homage to Jennifer Beals:

Joanne will be starring in the touring show opposite Ben Adams, best known as a member of the boyband A1, for shows in 2017, with producers yet to announce who will be taking over in 2018.

For information about the show, including tour dates and ticket information, click here.

Three new professional dancers have now been announced for the line-up of this year’s series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, following the departures of Joanne, Oksana Platero and Natalie Lowe.

