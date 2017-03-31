She posted a photo of a pregnancy bible book on 30 March with the caption: “Looks like I might be needing this again... baby number three.”

The 33-year-old, who is already mum to five-year-old Koa and one-year-old Zekey with the ‘Westlife’ star, shared the news to her fans on Instagram .

Jodi Albert is pregnant with her and Kian Egan’s third child.

Egan also shared the same picture on his own Instagram account with the caption: “Look at what wifey is reading again!

“Here we go again #jodialbert baby no.3 is on the way!”

Fans rushed to congratulate the pair.

“Congratulations best of luck with pregnancy number three and hope that it is stress free and best wishes for a happy healthy baby,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “Congratulations. Another addition to the beautiful family, bet you can’t wait to have another bubba around.”

And one person also wrote: “Amazing news you two, having a third child is more relaxed and wonderful and I bet you can’t wait.”