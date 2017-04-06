John Legend Wasn't 'Emotionally Prepared' For Chrissy Teigen's Battle With Postnatal Depression

John Legend has revealed he wasn’t “emotionally prepared” for dealing with his wife Chrissy Teigen’s battle with postnatal depression.

The 38-year-old, who is dad to one-year-old Luna with Teigen after the couple went through IVF, said he didn’t see it coming.

Speaking to The Sun for his Bizarre guest edit, Legend said: “You’re not emotionally prepared for someone that’s going through a dark time as you’re welcoming this new life.

“When you don’t understand what’s happening, it’s a bit challenging to figure it out and you don’t know if it’s something you’ve done or some other ­reason why she’s not feeling well.”