John McDonnell Refuses To Apologise For Repeating Call For Esther McVey To Be Lynched

Labour’s Shadow Chancellor again refused to apologise today for repeating calls for a Tory Cabinet Minister to by lynched.

John McDonnell made the comments in 2014, when he said some activists in Liverpool questioned why Labour weren’t supporting “lynching” then-Employment Minister Esther McVey.

McDonnell claims he was not endorsing the suggestion, but less than a year later went on to claim McVey was a “stain on humanity”.

His comments have been criticised across the political divide, with Labour’s Jess Phillips branding them “utterly despicable”, while Tory Cabinet Minister Andrea Leadsom described them as “truly evil” and “utterly disgusting.”

On the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show this morning, McDonnell was asked whether he was quoting the call to lynch McVey “approvingly”.

He replied: “Of course I wasn’t.”

When asked if he would apologise to McVey, McDonnell said: “I said then I did not support what was happening.

“Of course I didn’t support that and it is for those people who made that statement if they wish to make that apology.

“Let me just say this, I made a statement in Parliament saying of course I don’t support this, I wish harm to nobody.”