John Worboys' Prison Release Halted So Victims' Legal Challenge Can Be Heard

The release of black cab rapist John Worboys has been halted so a legal challenge by two of his victims can be heard.

Worboys, 60, who attacked more than 100 women but was only convicted of attacks on 19, is due to be released after a decade in prison, amid intense public anger.

Lawyer Harriet Wistrich said an “urgent application” had been made to the High Court on behalf of two of his victims for a stay of his release pending a further permission hearing.

“Update - we have been granted a stay on his release until an oral application between February 6-8,” she said.