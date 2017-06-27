Legendary news anchor Jon Snow has said he has no recollection of chanting “f**k the Tories” at Glastonbury after a reveller tweeted he had while partying with them.

The Channel 4 News host, one of the most recognisable faces of British news, said his day at Glastonbury included taking more than 1,000 selfies but he did not remember one reveller’s account of him chanting it with them.

One man tweeted: “Boss place that Glasto. Having a dance with Jon Snow and hearing him shout fuck the tories is what dream are made of.”

Twitter/DannyMillea The tweet

Boss place that Glasto. Having a dance with Jon Snow and hearing him shout fuck the tories is what dream are made of pic.twitter.com/RthXHkwfUc — Daniel (@DannyMillea) June 26, 2017

The man also said Snow then reminded them he was, as a broadcast journalist, meant to be strictly neutral.

Boss when he turned around just after he got off and sarcastically went "I'm supposed to be neutral" — Daniel (@DannyMillea) June 26, 2017

Jon Snow told HuffPost UK in a statement: “After a day at Glastonbury, I can honestly say I have no recollection of what was chanted, sung or who I took over 1000 selfies with.”

The Ofcom rules about neutrality only relate to what is broadcast or published and have nothing to do with journalists do on their own time.

On Friday, Snow tweeted it was “amazing” to be at the festival among people with “a real energy for a better politics”.

Amazing to be amongst 200,000 at Glastonbury amid a real energy for a better politics — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) June 23, 2017

One person tweeted that had they had served Jon Snow in the Glastonbury VIP tent.

Workin in Glastonbury VIP tent n just served Jon Snow. 8 frozen margaritas man, Winter is Coming ama right — LǐNà 李娜 (@rhiannajaneee) June 23, 2017

But this may have been Kit Harington, the actor who plays the other Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones and was spotted at the festival and watched Radiohead play on Friday night.

And also sang the “Oh, Jeremy Corbyn” chant, according to one Tweeter.