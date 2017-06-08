All Sections
    • NEWS
    08/06/2017 10:29 BST | Updated 08/06/2017 10:31 BST

    Jon Snow Interviews Theresa May On Channel 4 News, Gives Her A Bit Of A Pasting

    Wait for it...

    Jon Snow spent most of yesterday on a mad dash across the country chasing the leaders of the UK’s main political parties ahead of today’s vote, as he helpfully illustrated with this map.

    The Channel 4 News veteran’s day didn’t seem to be working out as planned as he was snubbed by both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn - despite getting this close to the Labour leader.

    And, initially at least, he didn’t have any more luck with the PM.

    But then...

    So, how did it go? Well, May probably wishes she had stuck to snubbing him.

     

