Jon Snow spent most of yesterday on a mad dash across the country chasing the leaders of the UK’s main political parties ahead of today’s vote, as he helpfully illustrated with this map.

I'm #ChasingTheLeaders the length of the country to try and speak with Mr Corbyn and Mrs May on the last day of the campaign..! pic.twitter.com/YXoJnb0dqb — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) June 7, 2017

The Channel 4 News veteran’s day didn’t seem to be working out as planned as he was snubbed by both Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn - despite getting this close to the Labour leader.

And, initially at least, he didn’t have any more luck with the PM.

In 7 General Elections as anchor @Channel4News, after weeks of requests,Theresa May is the first serving PM to refuse me an interview why? — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) June 6, 2017

But then...

Extraordinary news.. we have an interview with the Prime Minister. Twitter works!! #ChasingTheLeaders pic.twitter.com/jMUU540FgK — Jon Snow (@jonsnowC4) June 7, 2017

So, how did it go? Well, May probably wishes she had stuck to snubbing him.