When Jonathan Reynolds was found himself being criticised by a Holocaust denier on Twitter, the Labour Co-operative MP gave what can only be described as an absolute masterclass in how to handle the situation.
Reynolds, who represents Stalybridge, Hyde, Mossley, Longdendale & Dukinfield, quoted a tweet in which a user claimed the Holocaust was “one big lie”.
The user was not deterred - but instead of engaging with him, Reynolds had a brilliant response...
For the avoidance of any doubt, Reynolds then shared a picture of precisely how he had spent his Saturday morning...
Holocaust Memorial Day is marked on 27 January, the day Auschwitz was liberated in 1945.
Around the world, events are held to remember those who were murdered by the Nazis, as well as in subsequent genocides.