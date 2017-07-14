All Sections
    14/07/2017 13:48 BST

    Jools Oliver Shares Instagram Video Of 11-Month-Old River Rocket Giggling On A Swing

    'I can't get enough of that cuteness overload.' 😍

    Jools Oliver has shared an adorable video of her youngest child, River Rocket, giggling away while on a swing.

    The mum posted a clip of the 11-month-old on Thursday 13 July. It showed one of his sisters jumping in the shot at the end and clapping in front of him. 

    Oliver captioned the video simply with a ”😍” emoji.

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    Oliver is also mum to Buddy, five, Petal, six, Daisy, 12 and Poppy, 14 with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver

    Fans loved seeing the video of the adorable tot.

    “What a cutie, he is such a happy baby,” one person wrote. Another commented: “Aww, look at that smile. He looks mega happy.”

    And another wrote: “I think about 200 of those views on this video are just me alone - I can’t get enough of that cuteness overload.”

    The mum also posted a photo of Jamie Oliver cuddling baby River Rocket on Wednesday 12 July and wrote: “Really missing him and I am not the only one!” 

    A post shared by Jools Oliver (@joolsoliver) on

    Conversations