Jools Oliver has shared an adorable video of her youngest child, River Rocket, giggling away while on a swing.
The mum posted a clip of the 11-month-old on Thursday 13 July. It showed one of his sisters jumping in the shot at the end and clapping in front of him.
Oliver captioned the video simply with a ”😍” emoji.
Oliver is also mum to Buddy, five, Petal, six, Daisy, 12 and Poppy, 14 with celebrity chef Jamie Oliver.
Fans loved seeing the video of the adorable tot.
“What a cutie, he is such a happy baby,” one person wrote. Another commented: “Aww, look at that smile. He looks mega happy.”
And another wrote: “I think about 200 of those views on this video are just me alone - I can’t get enough of that cuteness overload.”
The mum also posted a photo of Jamie Oliver cuddling baby River Rocket on Wednesday 12 July and wrote: “Really missing him and I am not the only one!”