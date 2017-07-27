A dad who spotted Justin Timberlake at a celebrity golf tournament was pretty chuffed when the singer stopped to admire his son.
And Timberlake did more than that, he held Michael Hood’s son, Logan, cooed over how cute he was, then decided to recreate the iconic ‘Lion King’ moment.
In the video below, filmed by Hood, Timberlake held up Logan (fast forward to 44 seconds) and sung the famous tune: “Ahhhh sabenya” before breaking down in laughter.
Little Logan doesn’t realise how amazing that moment is.
Timberlake is dad to two-year-old Silas with his wife Jessica Biel.
The celebrity mum has recently opened up about the similarities she sees between father and son on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’, saying: “[Silas] is a mini Justin, it’s his style. He’s got, like, a daddy swagger.”
Previously speaking to People in 2016, Biel added that Timberlake and Silas are the perfect companions.
“They’re like the same person,” she said. “It’s like a mini version of him. They like to sit and watch golf together. The only TV that Silas is allowed to watch is the Golf Channel, which is really funny.
“They just sit there on the couch staring at it. And they don’t communicate anymore. When golf is on, all the communication ends.”