A dad who spotted Justin Timberlake at a celebrity golf tournament was pretty chuffed when the singer stopped to admire his son.

And Timberlake did more than that, he held Michael Hood’s son, Logan, cooed over how cute he was, then decided to recreate the iconic ‘Lion King’ moment.

In the video below, filmed by Hood, Timberlake held up Logan (fast forward to 44 seconds) and sung the famous tune: “Ahhhh sabenya” before breaking down in laughter.

Little Logan doesn’t realise how amazing that moment is.