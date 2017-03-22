A working mum proved having her baby on her hip wasn’t going to stop her giving a passionate speech about the humanitarian crisis facing Sudan.

Jytte Guteland, a Swedish MEP, held her son on her front and spoke about famine in war-torn countries, while in the European Parliament on Tuesday 21 March.

While Guteland delivered the speech, her son continuously tried to grab the microphone in front of him and did not want to keep still.