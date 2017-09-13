All Sections
    13/09/2017 16:55 BST

    Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Is Taking New York Fashion Week By Storm

    They grow up so fast 👸🏼

    Kaia Gerber is quickly becoming the model-of-the-moment.

    The 16-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman (and ex-model) Rande Gerber, has recently been, popping up in fashion editorials, magazine covers, beauty campaigns, films. 

    And now she’s being featured front-and-centre at New York Fashion Week.

    Gerber walked for Fenty x Puma and opened for Alexander Wang on 9 September. 

    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
    Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Alexander Wang show during New York Fashion Week on 9 September 2017

    It’s not unusual to see celebrity kids taking over the internet as the masses loudly wonder what they’re up to.

    It’s also not so rare to see the offspring of the stars who caught our eye and captured our hearts with their looks and talent follow in their parents’ footsteps. 

    Think Hailey Baldwin and Lily Rose Depp. Now it seems it’s Kaia’s turn.

    See receipts. 

    A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

    A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

    Peter White via Getty Images
    Kaia Gerber walks the runway at the Fenty Puma By Rihanna fashion show during New York fashion week at Park Avenue Armory on 10 September 2017.

    A post shared by Kaia (@kaiagerber) on

    Zack DeZon via Getty Images
    Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber pose for a portrait during the Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards at Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown on 8 September 2017.

