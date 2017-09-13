Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Is Taking New York Fashion Week By Storm

Kaia Gerber is quickly becoming the model-of-the-moment.
The 16-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman (and ex-model) Rande Gerber, has recently been, popping up in fashion editorials, magazine covers, beauty campaigns, films.
And now she’s being featured front-and-centre at New York Fashion Week.
Gerber walked for Fenty x Puma and opened for Alexander Wang on 9 September.
It’s not unusual to see celebrity kids taking over the internet as the masses loudly wonder what they’re up to.
It’s also not so rare to see the offspring of the stars who caught our eye and captured our hearts with their looks and talent follow in their parents’ footsteps.
Think Hailey Baldwin and Lily Rose Depp. Now it seems it’s Kaia’s turn.
See receipts.