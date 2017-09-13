Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Is Taking New York Fashion Week By Storm

Kaia Gerber is quickly becoming the model-of-the-moment.

The 16-year-old daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman (and ex-model) Rande Gerber, has recently been, popping up in fashion editorials, magazine covers, beauty campaigns, films.

And now she’s being featured front-and-centre at New York Fashion Week.

Gerber walked for Fenty x Puma and opened for Alexander Wang on 9 September.