The Duchess of Cambridge turned to one of her favourite designers, Orla Kiely, for a surprise appearance at Paddington station in London on Monday, that saw her dancing with Paddington Bear.

It was only the second public appearance for the Duchess since Kensington Palace announced she is pregnant with her third child and was suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum - severe morning sickness.

The 35-year-old arrived with her husband Prince William and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to support a number of children’s charities.