The Duchess of Cambridge turned to one of her favourite designers, Orla Kiely, for a surprise appearance at Paddington station in London on Monday, that saw her dancing with Paddington Bear.
It was only the second public appearance for the Duchess since Kensington Palace announced she is pregnant with her third child and was suffering with hyperemesis gravidarum - severe morning sickness.
The 35-year-old arrived with her husband Prince William and brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to support a number of children’s charities.
She wore the Irish brand’s signature peach ‘raised flower fitted dress’, covered in applique flowers, with a black trim, which retails at £140.
Although the dress was already sold out on the Orla Kiely website before today, so presumably it won’t cause the usual sell out frenzy.
The Royals met with a number of charities, as well as the cast and crew from the Paddington II film, due to be released on 10 November in the UK. Including Hugh Bonneville.
They were on the platform for a short while, before boarding the Belmond British Pullman train with a group of 130 children helped by the work of the charities such as Place2Be, East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices and Anna Freud National Centre for children.
The Duchess has previously worn Orla Kiely’s designs to Islington Town Hall in October 2015.
And again to a Prince’s Foundation event at Dulwich Picture Gallery in South London, in September 2016.
She also wore an Orla Kiely pleated navy skirt and MaxMara jacket at the Place2Be charity in Canary Wharf in November 2013.
The Duchess made her first public appearance last Monday at a Buckingham Palace reception to mark World Mental Health Day on Tuesday 10 October.