    • PARENTS
    17/01/2017 09:39 GMT

    Katherine Heigl And Husband Josh Kelley Have Welcomed Their Third Child

    The actress already has two adopted daughters.

    Katherine Heigl and her husband Josh Kelley have welcomed their third child

    Heigl gave birth to a son named Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr. on 20 December, PEOPLE confirmed

    This was Heigl’s first pregnancy as she and Kelley adopted both their daughters: Naleigh, seven, and Adalaide, four. 

    The couple haven’t released any further details. 

    JB Lacroix via Getty Images

    When announcing they were expecting their third child in June 2016, the couple said their daughters were thrilled to be getting a baby brother.

    “Josh and I are overflowing with joy and gratitude,” she told PEOPLE at the time. 

    “This is an incredibly exciting time for us filled with hope, anticipation and hormones.”

    Heigl opened up about her experiences becoming a first time biological mother on her blog, shortly after announcing her pregnancy.

    “We were considering adoption again, fostering, or pregnancy if possible,” she wrote.

    “Seeing as I have never been pregnant and as my OB/GYN reminded me last year, I’m of advanced maternal age, I wasn’t sure pregnancy was even in the cards for us.

    “Turns out it was very much in the cards!”

