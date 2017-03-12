The controversial MailOnline columnist kept quiet about the case until Saturday when she posted a tweet imploring her supporters to fight on and attached a screen grab of a comment Monroe made about David Cameron in 2014 .

Jack Monroe and Katie Hopkins have continued to spar after the ruling in their High Court libel action on Friday , trading blows against each other’s “principles” on Twitter.

Stand strong people. The fight goes on. We have reputations and principles to defend. pic.twitter.com/tAv29bHFFK

The tweet in question was posted as part of a hashtag campaign against the then-PM, positing reasons why he should resign.

It said: “Because he uses stories about his dead son as misty-eyed rhetoric to legitimise selling our NHS to his friends: #CameronMustGo”

Cameron‘s son Ivan passed away in 2009 as a result of severe epilepsy and cerebral palsy.

Monroe was heavily criticised at the time for the comment. They later said they stood by their comment but added: “I didn’t do it in the most sensitive manner but you know Twitter is a fairly limiting place to try to express yourself.

“I regret not thinking about it a bit harder but we all do things that when you look at the next day that you go ‘I could have done that a bit better, or a bit more sensitively.’”

Monroe hit back at Hopkins on Saturday with a dig at the fact Hopkins had failed to attend to High Court hearing.