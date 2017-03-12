Ian Forsyth via Getty Images Hopkins has been ordered to pay £24,000 in damages to food blogger Jack Monroe

“This OUTRAGEOUS decision is set to cost Katie £324,000 in legal fees and damages. “We believe that having to find such an enormous sum of money could jeopardise Katie’s glittering career in journalism, and we are not prepared to sit here and watch her disappear from our screens and newspapers! “Therefore, we hope to raise the full £324,000 as a matter of urgency so that Katie doesn’t have to endure any financial hardship as a result of this massive injustice.” However, it then goes on to clarify that the money will actually be going to The Trussell Trust, although the charity itself is not involved.

JustGiving The fundraiser has already received thousands of pounds

It appears that Hopkins herself is aware of the spoof campaign:

Oh no! Katie Hopkins has deleted tweet for a site that's raising £ by taking the piss out of her.

But here it is!https://t.co/BszfB04mnw pic.twitter.com/gDcr6JVNPu — Amanda (@Pandamoanimum) March 11, 2017