Katie Hopkins will no longer write for the Mail Online after her contract was not renewed “by mutual consent”.

Earlier this year the controversial columnist also lost her LBC radio show after she tweeted remarks in the wake of the Manchester bombing that some interpreted as calls for ethnic cleansing.

Hopkins’ last contribution to the Mail Online was the a tale of how she didn’t “fall a**e over t*t” whilst wearing her wedding dress to attend the Tory Party Conference.

The news, coming on the same day as a Royal Wedding announcement, was almost too much for some.