Scott Olson via Getty Images Nigel Farage claimed police were 'clearly' treating the incident as terror on Fox News

Nigel Farage and Katie Hopkins have been accused of “grossly irresponsible” scare-mongering over their reactions to a car striking pedestrians outside the Natural History Museum. Despite police insisting the incident - which injured 11 people - was a road traffic collision, former UKIP leader Farage told Fox News that officers were “clearly” treating it as a terrorist incident. “Certainly while we have heard nothing official, the Metropolitan Police are clearly not only treating this as a terrorist incident, but it looks to me like they expect there could be more,” he said.

In a tweet sharing the audio clip, the 53-year-old added: “We have 3,000 suspected terrorists living in the UK & 23,000 people known to security services who could do us harm.” Farage’s comments sparked widespread anger, with critics calling him “grossly irresponsible” and a “shameless attention-seeker”:

Not being treated as a terrorist incident, but that doesn't stop Farage from telling Fox that it is. https://t.co/2tiXB5pSNZ — Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) October 7, 2017

Am quite sure that Nigel is about to tweet a clarification and apology for being a shameless attention-seeker. Yep. Any minute now — Matt Chorley (@MattChorley) October 7, 2017

Grossly irresponsible again. Police are not treating this as a terrorist incident but that doesn't stop Farage and Fox using it to fan hatehttps://t.co/rzsAG9lEeK — Election Data (@election_data) October 7, 2017

We had 140,086 road traffic casualty accidents in the UK in 2015 https://t.co/IweVx9GWHu — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) October 7, 2017

However, while Farage - described by Fox News as “Brexit leader” - acknowledged in a later tweet that the incident in South Kensington was a traffic collision, he refused to back down completely. He wrote: “Met say incident in South Ken is a traffic collision. But huge police response shows the state of high alert the country finds itself in.”

Met say incident in South Ken is a traffic collision. But huge police response shows the state of high alert the country finds itself in. pic.twitter.com/bLBRNQDGoa — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) October 7, 2017

Meanwhile, Hopkins tweeted a series of messages in the wake of the incident which appeared to suggest that it was a terror attack, telling tourists “right now, London is not worth the risk”. She also accused the BBC of state propaganda after the news website described the incident as a “crash”.

However, the Mail Online columnist later deleted the tweets, telling followers “I hope you all stay safe”.

I am deleting all tweets from the last two hours. I hope you stay safe. Xx — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) October 7, 2017

But Hopkins’ backtracking did not stop people slamming her for her initial reaction, calling her opinions “toxic”.

I saved all the ones shrieking London was too dangerous for you & am told you ARE now legally bound to stay beyond its limits in perpetuity https://t.co/bbgpnQEbNB — Marina Hyde (@MarinaHyde) October 7, 2017

Please do not approach this woman her opinions are toxic #katiehopkins pic.twitter.com/Vx3UEF3Kde — Giles Paley-Phillips (@eliistender10) October 7, 2017

Well, I hope Katie Hopkins’ performance today has reminded schools why they shouldn’t invite her to speak. — Paul Bernal (@PaulbernalUK) October 7, 2017