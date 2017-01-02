Katie Hopkins Shares 'Neo-Nazi' Praise After Claiming 'Racism Has Lost All Meaning'

Say-anything provocateur Katie Hopkins has pulled a retweet of praise from a neo-Nazi Twitter account after prompting outrage.

The columnist - who was last month forced to apologise for a string of mistruths and defamatory claims about a British Muslim family barred from travelling to the United States - was sharing a recording of her radio show on LBC in which she said the word ‘racist’ is over-used.

During a peroration in response to a caller called Joseph suggesting she came across as “racist”, she said: “I genuinely believe ‘racist’ as a word has been used so much. I’m sorry for the word racist in a way. I love language.” She later later doubled down on Twitter:

Racial profiling is a good thing, call me racist. I don't care...it has lost all meaning https://t.co/lD0tCnb2Zn @LBC pic.twitter.com/Hz8Ve9cVim — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 2, 2017

And endorsement from an account featuring the Nazi swastika earned a re-tweet:

The share was seized on across Twitter:

she's now approvingly retweeting neo Nazis pic.twitter.com/PFKDtFWaaZ — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 2, 2017

I love appearing on @LBC. They ask me all the time. But I won't be in this company again. https://t.co/FgLJ8Po2S9 — Jo Maugham QC (@JolyonMaugham) January 2, 2017

Just retweeting Nazi accounts now. Hopkins has gone full batshit. pic.twitter.com/TB32Zuorg7 — Captain Kidd (@kidd_kong78) January 2, 2017

Hey @LBC care to explain why your employee is retweeting an account named "AntiJuden" bearing the Nazi Swastika and the SS runes? pic.twitter.com/u74hrwiKQo — Jimmy Rushmore (@JimmyRushmore) January 2, 2017

She latterly ditched the RT, explaining she didn’t “look at the Twitter handle”:

To be fair, I didn't look at the Twitter handle. I have pulled the retweet. https://t.co/eBHpymBPNI — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 2, 2017

On LBC, she had said:

“I genuinely believe ‘racist’ as a word has been used so much, Joseph, I’m sorry for the word racist in a way. I love language.

“It’s become used so much, it’s like a regular word now, it’s lost all meaning to me.

“If I’m called racist, it’s just the same as someone offering me a tea or a coffee, it’s such a mundane word. I think that’s unfortunate, don’t you Joseph, when we overuse a word?”

Joseph responded:

“No, I don’t think that’s unfortunate. ‘Racist’ is used so often because it’s occurring so often.”