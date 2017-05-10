How Katie Piper Discovered The Power Of Fashion After She Had To Wear A Hospital Gown For Two Years

Katie Piper declared ‘she doesn’t dress for anyone but herself’ as she debuted her capsule clothing collection.

The 36-piece line - which ranges from sizes 6 to 24 - is both ‘feminine’ and ‘edgy’, and available to buy from Want That Trend.

Piper spoke to HuffPost UK about the important role fashion has played in her life and how it has affected her confidence, during an interview on ‘BUILD’.

“Fashion’s played a big part in my life, from dressing up in charity shop clothes as a kid, to wearing horrendous clothes as a teenager, to wearing a hospital gown for two years,” Piper said.

“I think it’s been a big tool in my life.

“Especially when I had to wear a mask and couldn’t express myself through facial expressions, and hair and makeup. It became a port of communication so it became a big statement for me.”