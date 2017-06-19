Katie Piper has revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband Richard Sutton.

The 33-year-old, who is already mum to three-year-old Belle with Sutton, shared the news in an Instagram post on Father’s Day.

Posting a photo of her clutching her bump, she wrote on Sunday 18 June: “I’m so excited to tell you all next Father’s Day my husband will be celebrating with two children.”