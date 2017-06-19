Katie Piper has revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband Richard Sutton.
The 33-year-old, who is already mum to three-year-old Belle with Sutton, shared the news in an Instagram post on Father’s Day.
Posting a photo of her clutching her bump, she wrote on Sunday 18 June: “I’m so excited to tell you all next Father’s Day my husband will be celebrating with two children.”
Piper was showered with congratulations messages from fans.
“Congratulations you beautiful human, so, so, so happy for you and your family,” one person wrote. “You’re such a strong and amazing mum and all round woman.”
Another wrote: “Ah this is such lovely news, brought tears to my eyes this morning seeing your beautiful pic. Congratulations.”
Speaking about her second pregnancy, Piper told Hello: “Becoming a mum has enriched my life in ways I never imagined and I feel so thankful to be experiencing that again.”
She also revealed she and her husband have been trying for another child for 18 months, adding: “I’ve been asked so many times if we were planning to have another child, but that’s such a private and emotional thing when you’re going through it.”
Congrats to the couple!