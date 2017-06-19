All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • PARENTS
    19/06/2017 09:48 BST

    Katie Piper Is Pregnant With Her Second With Husband Richard Sutton

    The couple have been trying for a year and a half.

    Katie Piper has revealed she is expecting her second child with her husband Richard Sutton.

    The 33-year-old, who is already mum to three-year-old Belle with Sutton, shared the news in an Instagram post on Father’s Day.

    Posting a photo of her clutching her bump, she wrote on Sunday 18 June: “I’m so excited to tell you all next Father’s Day my husband will be celebrating with two children.”

    A post shared by Katie Piper (@katiepiper_) on

    Piper was showered with congratulations messages from fans.

    “Congratulations you beautiful human, so, so, so happy for you and your family,” one person wrote. “You’re such a strong and amazing mum and all round woman.”

    Another wrote: “Ah this is such lovely news, brought tears to my eyes this morning seeing your beautiful pic. Congratulations.”

    Speaking about her second pregnancy, Piper told Hello: “Becoming a mum has enriched my life in ways I never imagined and I feel so thankful to be experiencing that again.”

    She also revealed she and her husband have been trying for another child for 18 months, adding: “I’ve been asked so many times if we were planning to have another child, but that’s such a private and emotional thing when you’re going through it.”

    Congrats to the couple!

    SEE ALSO:

    Also on HuffPost
    Pregnant Celebrities 2017
    MORE:parentscelebrity parentsPregnancyKatie Piper

    Conversations