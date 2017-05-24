Katie Price has been criticised on Instagram for allowing her two-year-old daughter Bunny to wear a nappy and drink from a bottle.

But not long after Price was slammed by fellow parents, other mums came to the reality star’s defence arguing that her parenting choices shouldn’t be shamed.

Price shared the photo of Bunny sitting in the hairdressers while she was having her hair done on Tuesday 23 May.

“A nappy and a bottle,” one person commented. “C’mon Kate let her grow up.”

Another wrote: “Isn’t she a bit old for a nappy and bottle?”