Katie Price has hit back at people who have criticised her for still having the words “happy Xmas” written on her windows by explaining it’s due to her son, Harvey.

The 38-year-old recently shared an Instagram photo of her living room where the painted letters are visible in the background.

Commenters were quick to suggest the family were “too lazy” to take the decoration down, so Price decided to set everyone straight.

“I’d just like to show everyone that yes, we have still got happy Christmas up on the window and everyone’s saying: ‘Eww why have they got that?’” she wrote on the Instagram video on 18 February.