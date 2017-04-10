Katie Price Wants To Front A NSFW Late Night Version Of ‘Loose Women’

The 38-year-old has revealed that she’s approached ‘Loose Women’ bosses to suggest an x-rated version of the show, meaning she won’t have to be censored.

So we’re not surprised that she’s hoping to front a late-night version of the ITV show, where she can really let rip.

Katie Price has got herself into hot water on more than a few occasions on ‘ Loose Women ’ when she’s been a little too naughty for daytime TV.

She told the Daily Star: “I really wish the show could be on in the evening.

“I have to keep it clean for daytime viewers. I have told bosses that I could showcase my filthy humour. We’ll just have to see what happens.”

Last year, Pricey was marched off the ‘Loose Women’ set by fellow panellist Coleen Nolan during a discussion about sex toys.

The panel were talking about Gwyneth Paltrow’s comments about sex toys and lubricant, prompting The Pricey to admit she owns a “butt-plug with a crystal on the end of it”.

Anchor Ruth Langsford then began a sentence with “if you need a lubricant...”, and Katie wasted not time in jumping in with the helpful suggestion “spit”.

While Katie may looked pleased with herself, Coleen Nolan was not, and leapt out of her seat to drag the former glamour model away from the set, joking: “Get off! I’m not having it! Stay there! She’s banned.”