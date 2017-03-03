Katie Price has given fans an insight into what the school run is like in her household and it’s very... normal.
The 38-year-old, who is mum to Harvey, 14, Junior, 11, Princess, nine, Jett, three, and Bunny two, posted a time-lapse video of their morning routine.
And it’s encouraging that the same old things parents do every morning - doing their kids’ hair, trying to get them to talk in the car - feature in the clips.
“School run with my Princess and Junior,” she captioned the video on Friday 3 March.
In true embarrassing mum style, Price even tries to hold Junior’s hand in the car, to which he tells her to stop and tries to let go.
Princess plays on her phone in the back and then starts to tell her mum about some “shiny” shoes she likes.
It ends with Price asking them both for a kiss before they get out the car.
“Love how real you are,” one person commented. “You are an amazing mummy to your kids and just like us.”
Another wrote: “I love this, just you and your children doing what all families do. Oh and your little girl is so beautiful bless her.”
One mum added: “This is so normal, nice to see no matter how rich or poor we are all doing the same things.”
And another commented: “Shows how normal Katie as a mum really is. Lovely family.”