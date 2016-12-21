Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom made this Christmas a magical one for some children spending the festive season in hospital.
The celebrity couple visited kids at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles on Tuesday 20 December, to put a smile on their faces.
Photos of the couple’s visit were shared on the hospital’s Instagram account.
“The kids at CHLA received a much-deserved visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus who happen to look a lot like @katyperry and @orlandobloom,” they wrote.
Another photo showed Bloom, who is dad to four-year-old Flynn with his former partner Miranda Kerr, smiling at a baby boy in a Batman outfit.
“Instant friendship between Baby Zion and @orlandobloom during his #MusicTherapy Jam Session with the kids at CHLA,” the hospital workers wrote.
Bloom was also pictured cradling a sleeping boy in his arms.
So adorable.
Other parents shared snaps of the celebrity couple visiting their children.
“Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom came and sang us Christmas carols,” one mother wrote. “It was so beautiful. I’m so very thankful.”