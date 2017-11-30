All Sections
    Kellogg's Axed Ricicles And The Internet's In Mourning

    'RIP, sweet prince.'

    30/11/2017 16:08 GMT | Updated 1 hour ago

    For some, Thursday 30 November marked a very sad day indeed: Kellogg’s announced it would be ditching Ricicles from its cereal family. Forever.

    Most people haven’t eaten Ricicles in years and it’s arguably the least popular cereal in variety packs, but that didn’t stop the internet from being thrown into a state of shock and panic.

    The move is part of the brand’s commitment to tackling obesity by slashing the amount of sugar in its cereals by up to 40%. Unfortunately, Ricicles couldn’t be saved.

    Here are some of the most devastating (and also borderline hilarious) tweets in response to the news. It’s proof, if we needed it, that humans seriously don’t like change.

    Some took inspiration from Freddie Mercury.

    Others blamed Donald Trump.

    Some said it marked the end of civilisation.

    Others were miffed, despite not eating them since childhood.

    Some reminisced about Captain Rik’s unlikely style inspiration.

    Others got totally weird about it.

    Some likened it to letting Hitler winning the war. 

    And others took time to appreciate it for the niche treat it was.

    Some hypothesised whether Kelloggs could’ve just made it a bit healthier.

    But mostly, people were just really, really sad.

