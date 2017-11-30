Kellogg's Axed Ricicles And The Internet's In Mourning

For some, Thursday 30 November marked a very sad day indeed: Kellogg’s announced it would be ditching Ricicles from its cereal family. Forever.
Most people haven’t eaten Ricicles in years and it’s arguably the least popular cereal in variety packs, but that didn’t stop the internet from being thrown into a state of shock and panic.
The move is part of the brand’s commitment to tackling obesity by slashing the amount of sugar in its cereals by up to 40%. Unfortunately, Ricicles couldn’t be saved.
Here are some of the most devastating (and also borderline hilarious) tweets in response to the news. It’s proof, if we needed it, that humans seriously don’t like change.