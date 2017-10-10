Kellyanne Conway Mocked For 'Completely Bonkers' Stance On Donald Trump's Tweets

Kellyanne Conway has said Senator Bob’s Corker’s tweet calling the White House an “adult day care centre” was “incredibly irresponsible”.
Appearing on Fox and Friends, she also implied it could hurt the US’s world standing as “world leaders see that”.
At this point it should hardly need pointing out that Conway works for President Donald Trump who during his brief time in office has tweeted such gems as...
Threatening A Country With Annihilation
Attacked UK Police Before Events Had Even Been Confirmed
Accused His Own Intelligence Agencies Of Acting Like ‘Nazis’
The irony of her remarks did not seem to register with Conway or the Fox News presenters.
She added: “It adds to the insulting that the mainstream media and the president’s detractors ... to their ability and their cover to speak about the President of the United States in ways that no President should be talked about.”
USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers called the comments “completely bonkers”, adding: “I don’t think what Bob Corker did was senatorial or mature or really an appropriate way to respond but neither is pretty much everything Donald Trump tweets.”
The spat between Trump and Corker began on Sunday afternoon the President aimed his bombastic social media account at Senator Bob Corker with a series of derisive posts blaming the Republican for the Iran nuclear deal and saying he wanted the secretary of state job.
The Senator from Tennessee had been considered by Trump for the secretary of state position in the months after Trump’s election win, reports Reuters.
Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been more critical of Trump in recent months, including over the handling of a white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August.
Corker, whose retirement is a blow to the Republican Party struggling to balance divisions between mainstream and more populist wings, said in his tweet on Sunday:
Corker the ratcheted up the rhetoric on Sunday evening in an interview with The New York Times, saying the “vast majority” of congressional Republicans were concerned with the president’s volatile behaviour and that rhetoric from the White House could set America “on the path to World War III”.
He added: “I know he has hurt, in several instances, he’s hurt us as it relates to negotiations that were underway by tweeting things out,” Corker said, adding that “everyone knows” the “President tweets out things that are not true”.