Kellyanne Conway Mocked For 'Completely Bonkers' Stance On Donald Trump's Tweets

Just heard Foreign Minister of North Korea speak at U.N. If he echoes thoughts of Little Rocket Man, they won't be around much longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Attacked UK Police Before Events Had Even Been Confirmed

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Accused His Own Intelligence Agencies Of Acting Like ‘Nazis’

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

The irony of her remarks did not seem to register with Conway or the Fox News presenters. She added: “It adds to the insulting that the mainstream media and the president’s detractors ... to their ability and their cover to speak about the President of the United States in ways that no President should be talked about.” USA Today columnist Kirsten Powers called the comments “completely bonkers”, adding: “I don’t think what Bob Corker did was senatorial or mature or really an appropriate way to respond but neither is pretty much everything Donald Trump tweets.”

Kellyanne Conway does not like it when people in positions of power tweet irresponsibly https://t.co/N6WtmEsngc — Blake Hounshell (@blakehounshell) October 9, 2017

Wait… Kellyanne Conway is attacking Senator Bob Corker because she thinks his tweet is “irresponsible.” Does she not follow the president? — Adam (@itsAdamJSmith) October 10, 2017

The spat between Trump and Corker began on Sunday afternoon the President aimed his bombastic social media account at Senator Bob Corker with a series of derisive posts blaming the Republican for the Iran nuclear deal and saying he wanted the secretary of state job.

Senator Bob Corker "begged" me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said "NO" and he dropped out (said he could not win without... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

..my endorsement). He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said "NO THANKS." He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

...Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn't have the guts to run! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

The Senator from Tennessee had been considered by Trump for the secretary of state position in the months after Trump’s election win, reports Reuters. Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, has been more critical of Trump in recent months, including over the handling of a white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August. Corker, whose retirement is a blow to the Republican Party struggling to balance divisions between mainstream and more populist wings, said in his tweet on Sunday:

It's a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning. — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) October 8, 2017