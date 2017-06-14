Ken Clarke Tells MPs To Work Together Across Party Lines To Secure 'National Interest' Brexit

Ken Clarke has called on MPs to “rise above tribal arguments” to achieve a “cross-party” agreement on what sort of Brexit Theresa May should try and negotiate with Brussels.

The veteran europhile Tory MP said with Brexit, May faced a “bigger test than any prime minister has faced in my lifetime” and than the Conservatives and Labour Party should work together in the “national interest”.

“Both major parties are helplessly split on the issue,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “The public are very disillusioned with knockabout party politics.

“I think we would restore confidence in politics if we could show that this parliament can at least function in presenting a view in the national interest which could command a majority on a cross-party basis,” he said.

“There must be a majority for something, nobody knows quite what it is. That is probably helpful,” he said.