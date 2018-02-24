The Labour Party Is Still Arguing About Ken Livingstone And Hitler

Labour MPs have warned against re-admitting Ken Livingstone to the party ahead of the end of his suspension over anti-Semitism.

The former London mayor was branded an “embarrassment” who would bring Labour into disrepute by prominent backbenchers.

It is understood Livingstone will face a fresh investigation by the National Executive Committee (NEC) when it meets in March and he will not be reinstated until that is resolved.

But his suspension from the party is due to expire in April, reports the Press Association.