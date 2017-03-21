Ken Livingstone has said Jeremy Corbyn will not change direction despite being “stabbed in the back” by Labour MPs.

The former mayor of London said this morning the split between MPs and the leadership was Tony Blair’s fault as the Parliamentary Labour Party had “skewed to the right” under his leadership.

Corbyn and his media chief Seumas Milne came under attack from angry Labour MPs last night over claims that left-wing group Momentum was plotting to take over the party.

But Livingstone, who was suspended by Labour last year for comments about Hitler, hit back this morning on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“The thing about Jeremy Corbyn is he doesn’t give into this sort of pressure,” he said.

“He’s been absolutely consistent since he became the party leader, and however much the press ramp it up, however much he’s stabbed in the back by Labour MPs, he’s not going to change his beliefs or the direction he’s taking us to.”