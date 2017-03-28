All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    28/03/2017 11:46 BST

    Kendall Jenner Channels Marilyn Monroe For Love Magazine And We're In Awe

    Some like it 🔥

    Kendall Jenner channelled Marilyn Monroe in a short film for Love magazine, and pulled it off in usual effortless style. 

    Shot and directed by legendary photographer Rankin, the model lip-synchs to some of Monroe’s most famous lines and songs.  

    Unveiled on the magazine’s website this week, the reality TV star can be seen wearing La Perla lingerie, a diamond tiara and Chanel necklaces - all styled by Editor-In-Chief Katie Grand - while morphing into Monroe.  

    Jenner forgoes a full blonde makeover à la Monroe, but keeps her natural dark locks in a short bob - styled by Samantha Hillberby - with a classic red lip and winged eyeliner by makeup artist Lisa Eldridge. 

    At one point, Jenner quotes one of Monroe’s most famous lines to the camera:

    “When it gets hot like this, you know what I do? I keep my undies in the icebox.”

    Jenner and Grand have collaborated several times now since Grand cast her in the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2014 show during New York Fashion Week.

    Subsequently, Jenner has starred on two covers for the twice-yearly magazine, and even photographed Kaia Gerber (supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter) for the publication last year.  

    Rankin / Love Magazine
    Rankin / Love Magazine
    Rankin / Love Magazine
    Rankin / Love Magazine
    Rankin / Love Magazine
    Rankin / Love Magazine

     

     

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:Stylewomen's fashionKendall Jennerfashion

    Conversations