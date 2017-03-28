Kendall Jenner channelled Marilyn Monroe in a short film for Love magazine, and pulled it off in usual effortless style.

Shot and directed by legendary photographer Rankin, the model lip-synchs to some of Monroe’s most famous lines and songs.

Unveiled on the magazine’s website this week, the reality TV star can be seen wearing La Perla lingerie, a diamond tiara and Chanel necklaces - all styled by Editor-In-Chief Katie Grand - while morphing into Monroe.

Jenner forgoes a full blonde makeover à la Monroe, but keeps her natural dark locks in a short bob - styled by Samantha Hillberby - with a classic red lip and winged eyeliner by makeup artist Lisa Eldridge.

At one point, Jenner quotes one of Monroe’s most famous lines to the camera:

“When it gets hot like this, you know what I do? I keep my undies in the icebox.”