Kendall Jenner channelled Marilyn Monroe in a short film for Love magazine, and pulled it off in usual effortless style.
Shot and directed by legendary photographer Rankin, the model lip-synchs to some of Monroe’s most famous lines and songs.
Unveiled on the magazine’s website this week, the reality TV star can be seen wearing La Perla lingerie, a diamond tiara and Chanel necklaces - all styled by Editor-In-Chief Katie Grand - while morphing into Monroe.
Jenner forgoes a full blonde makeover à la Monroe, but keeps her natural dark locks in a short bob - styled by Samantha Hillberby - with a classic red lip and winged eyeliner by makeup artist Lisa Eldridge.
At one point, Jenner quotes one of Monroe’s most famous lines to the camera:
“When it gets hot like this, you know what I do? I keep my undies in the icebox.”
Jenner and Grand have collaborated several times now since Grand cast her in the Marc Jacobs Autumn/Winter 2014 show during New York Fashion Week.
Subsequently, Jenner has starred on two covers for the twice-yearly magazine, and even photographed Kaia Gerber (supermodel Cindy Crawford’s daughter) for the publication last year.